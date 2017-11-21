Australian Same Sex Marriage Vote

Millions of Australians made their voices heard when they overwhelmingly voted “yes” in support of same sex marriage in their country.

While same sex marriage is currently not legalized in the country, politicians are expected to begin preparing a bill to be passed shortly. The bill would be expected to pass by the end of the year, barring any disagreements between politicians.

On Nov. 15, the Australian Bureau of Statistics published the results of a two-month-long voluntary postal survey that had been sent out to all legal voters within the country.

The survey was an extremely simple yes or no question: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”

According to the results published by the Bureau, 61.6 percent of survey takers voted “yes,” while 38.4 percent voted “no.” Every single state and territory in the country voted in favor for the change to the law.

The turnout for participation in the survey was extremely positive, with 79.5 percent of the entire eligible population (that is 12,727,920 Australian voters) taking the survey.

Interestingly, the youngest voters, those who were 18 to 19 years-old, were the most likely of any group to respond to the survey of any age group under 45, according to the Bureau’s demographic results.

Also of interest, female citizens were more likely to vote in almost every age group, except for those the age of 75.

There is no set date for the law to be changed, but for millions of Australians Nov. 15 is a day of victory for equality.