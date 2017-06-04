An Endless Summer

By Janet Martinez |Staff Writer|

Summer is coming, and one cannot help but think about what amazing events or adventures they will get into.

Starting off the summer, we will have the 13th annual Lavender Festival hosted by 123 Farm in Cherry Valley.

The organic marketplace takes much pride in their lavender-inspired favorites such as lavender lemonade and ice cream; they also make honey, balsamic vinegar, essential oils, fresh bouquets, plants and even lavender-stuffed toys.

Enjoy this unique festival from June 9-11 and 16-18.

Snow in the summer? Keep cool this summer while snowboarding or skiing until August at Mammoth Mountain.

The last time Mammoth stayed open this long was in 1995, this year making it the second time ever.

Take advantage of the rare opportunity this summer in the snow.

The annual OC Fair brings the traditional festival feel for the community to enjoy 23 days and nights of entertainment, food, rides, and live performances from the well-known and appreciated Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Right around the corner, we have the Electric Daisy Concert (EDC) taking place in Las Vegas.

The freedom to express yourself in this event while enjoying the electronic music brings those who attend together.

Hard Summer Music Festival consists of alternative and electronic performers at The Speedway in Fontana.

The festival offers new and upcoming artists that many people say are “the future of music.”

The makeup industry is a growing industry that many continue to aspire and to gather all those makeup and beauty fanatics we have Beautycon.

Beautycon will take place in Los Angeles on Aug. 12-13, many favorite influencers and brands will partake in this festival.

Vanessa Banales said, “I watch these beauty influencers on YouTube all the time I cannot wait to meet them in person.”

Taking it to the San Diego Convention Center, Comic-Con will take place in July and must register for a member ID to purchase a badge.

Comic-Con was created to bring awareness and appreciation for comics that many travels to attend.

The Vans US Open of Surfing is the ultimate summer experience, taking place in Huntington Beach.

Top surfers show off their competitive skills as well as skateboarding and BMX.

The Damn. Tour will be coming to the Los Angeles STAPLES Center in August.

There has been a lot of hype for Kendrick Lamar’s new album tour with Travis Scott that many are trying to get their hands on.

Enjoy a day in nature at the Aztec Falls here at the San Bernardino National Forest.

Aztec Falls provides a great hike and swim at the swimming hole.

“One of my favorite places to hang out with my friends, such a low brow relaxing place,” said Vincent Subia.

Whether you are in the mood for a concert or a local outdoors adventure, Southern California has it all for you to enjoy in this hot summer of 2017.

Whatever you might have planned; make it a summer to remember.

