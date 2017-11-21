Album Review: Chris Brown Heartbreak on a Full Moon

R&B superstar Chris Brown recently released his eighth studio album entitled, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

The double-disc with a total of 45 songs was released online on Oct. 31, 2017 on Halloween, and was released physically on Nov. 3.

Brown’s new album has a variety of songs that his fans can enjoy. There are upbeat songs that will make people dance and there are slow songs that will put people in their feelings.

There are a few heavy hitters in the music game that were featured on the album, from the likes of Jhene Aiko, R Kelly, Gucci Mane, Usher, Future, and a few others.

Each song on the album has a catchy hook that will capture the audience’s attention. There are songs where Brown shows off his vocal abilities and other songs where he is singing for one part and the other part he is rapping showing his versatility.

The album has gotten a lot of buzz since it has a large amount of songs on it. There hasn’t been an album with that many songs before and he is the first artist to do it.

With every album comes mixed reviews from critics. Some will say that they enjoyed the album while others will say that it could’ve been better. Heartbreak on a Full Moon is no exception with constructive criticism.

“In a little over a decade, Breezy has dropped seven LPs, and to this day it’s only his self-titled debut that stands as a solid, cohesive album,” said Edward Bowser from Soul in Stereo.

His self-titled album made such a huge impact that every time Chris Brown comes out with a new album, his fans and critics hope that it will match the success of the first one.

Not everyone has the attention span to listen to an album with 45 songs on it and that was one of the concerns that people had with giving the album a chance.

“I’m a huge Chris Brown fan, but I had a hard time getting through the entire album because it was too long. It would’ve been easier to listen to if it had less songs like most albums usually do,” said fan Jasmine Anderson.

“When I found out how many songs were on the album I wasn’t going to listen to it. But, later on I decided to give it a chance and although, it took me awhile to finish it I enjoyed it” said fan Brittany Thomas.

The album took a little over two hours to finish from beginning to end and it was very time consuming. If someone does not have the free time to listen it in its entirety, then this album may not be for them.

For the true Chris Brown fans, they will have a wide selection of songs that they can pick and choose which to add on their playlists.

Brown’s artistry and dedication to his fans to give them as much content as possible is unmatched.

