Affordable date ideas

By Chennel Booker |Contributing Writer|

Date night does not have to cost a fortune, as there are many fun and inexpensive ways to have a memorable time without breaking the bank.

As college students, most of us can understand the saying “the struggle is real,” however, there are some inexpensive date ideas that you can enjoy without worrying about your bank account.

Although dinner and a movie can sound expensive, you can avoid paying a $12 movie ticket and invent creative ways to make dinner and a movie affordable and even more fun!

For example, if you don’t have Netflix or Hulu already, you can start a three day trial for free, or borrow your friend’s account.

As far as dinner goes, you can see just how creative you and your significant other can get with all the leftovers in your fridge and food in your cabinets to make the best dinner you possibly can.

Another fun and inexpensive date idea is to visit a free museum in LA.

A few popular free museums include the Hammer Museum, the Fowler Museum, the Watts Towers, the California Science Center and many more.

Although admission to these museums are free, a small parking fee may be required.

Museums are a great way to explore a new or local city while having fun in an inexpensive way.

In addition, the app store offers a lot of fun games you and your partner can play together games such as Fruit Ninja, The Game of Life, Monopoly, Scrabble and many more.

Whether you decide to stay in, play board games or download an app, you and your partner can always grab some lemonade and take this date to your local park!

The fourth date idea is to put on your bathing suits, grab some towels and pack your lunch and head to the beach for a refreshing and relaxing day near the ocean!

You and your partner can grab a beach ball and toss it around, have a sand castle

building competition or take a refreshing dip in the ocean.

You can end the night off at a local burger place to enjoy an inexpensive meal.

The fifth and final date idea is to visit your local public library.

There are many hidden gems in the public library, you and your partner can each

pick out the most interesting looking book and take turns reading a random page or chapter from the book.

You can end the night by enjoying milkshakes from your local burger joint.