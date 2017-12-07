00 Advice for the Signs during Winter Quarter

Aries: During the middle of this quarter, you may find yourself unsure of where your journey is taking you. Express your troubles to those closest to you, and reassure your handle on the direction of your journey. It is vital for you to understand the direction of your actions in the coming weeks.

Taurus: Earth sign, grounded and reliable. Put your talents of practicality and logic to use this quarter. Seek out internships or a new project, this is the perfect time for you to enhance your resume.

Gemini: Use your duality wisely, dear Air sign. You easily challenge yourself with a tough workload that you are able to manage through your polar strengths. Remember to give yourself enough room to breathe every once in a while.

Cancer: Cardinal Cancer, step out of your comfort zone this quarter. Socialize more in classes, discussions, and group assignments. New study partners or friends on campus are a great way to enrich your networks and grades.

Leo: It’s time for you to make those decisions, for your otherwise fixed being Leo. Many life changes and paths are opening themselves up to you. It is a safe time during the winter quarter to make changes try new opportunities.

Virgo: Earthy and in tune Mercury sign, do not be afraid to ask for help. As a hard working university student, independence and self reliance is key for you, but you must realize that you are also human. Be sure to ask a professor or peers for help when you’re confused to help maximize your chance at success.

Libra: Air sign, make some personal changes this quarter. You may be feeling like you’re stagnating in terms of personal progress. Doing things like changing your style, creating things, or even switching majors can bring you the peace you’ve been searching for.

Scorpio: Put in a little more passion this quarter, water sign. The middle of the academic year tends to be a low point for your mental productivity, refresh and revitalize by incorporating things you are interested into your school schedule.

Sagittarius: Fiery Sagittarius, work on your patience this quarter. You are determined to get what you want and finish projects at your own speed, however you may be putting unnecessary stress on others.

Capricorn: Use this middle of the year to find a new flow in routine, earth sign. You have probably found that one set way of dong things is easy and successful for you. But finding a new order or aspect in your daily life can make the quarter a little more enjoyable.

Aquarius: Independent Aquarius, try a new class this quarter. Your progress in your major is exciting and you have many plans for the remainder of your life in college. But, it is always beneficial to see a different perspective, or explore a new subject. Who knows, it could bring new aspirations or an adjusted worldview to your life.

Pisces: Your determination to pass classes and exams is unwavering, but can seem erratic and full of never ending work. Investing in a planner could make your life more balanced. Don’t be afraid to play a little.

