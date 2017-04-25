Adoption is a reward

By Daisy Figueroa |Staff Writer|

Pet adoption is a gift for both the new pet owner and the pet as well.

If you are thinking of adding a pet into your life, adoption is a great option to consider.

By adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group you can save a life.

About 2.7 million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States each year, according to the Humane Society.

Many pets come into shelters, and not enough people consider adoption when looking for a pet.

Adopting a pet not only saves the life of your loving new pet, it opens up space at the shelter for another animal that needs refuge.

The number of abandoned and unwanted litters dramatically reduces as adoption increases.

“Adopting guarantees that there won’t be more animals put into a situation where they are unwanted and end up in a shelter,” said Oscar Perez, San Bernardino Animal Control Manager.

“Every animal that leaves here must be spayed and neutered.”

Student Joey Ornelas, who welcomed his pitbull Emma into his life just three weeks ago, described meeting her and just knowing she was “the one.”

Emma, like so many other animals in shelters, was happy, healthy, and ready for her new home.

It is important to note though that these pets have a past in an entirely different environment.

“Her previous owner just used her for breeding,” Ornelas said.

“So she wasn’t really socialized to be around other dogs when I got her.

She’s not aggressive at all, just really hyper around other dogs.”

Often, shelter pets are already trained, making it a bit easier for their new owners.

By adopting a puppy or kitten you want from a shelter, you will not be supporting puppy mills or animal breeders.

Above all, adopting a pet from your local animal shelter or rescue group will give you a new, loving member of the family who will forever love and appreciate you.

Most city shelters have an open door policy, which means they accept all abandoned, stray, abused and hurt animals.

For this reason, shelters remain overcrowded, with many adoptable pets looking for a home.

Most shelters have websites where the public can browse through photos of pets currently held at the facility.

Shelters are open for public viewing of the animals as well.

After paying a small adoption fee and medical expenses, including the price of spay and neutering, and a visit to the vet, a pet can then go home with its new owner.

“A pet is not something to be thrown out in the backyard, chained and forgotten.

It should be considered a family member,” advised Perez.

“The key to a successful adoption of an animal is to find what I call a connection.

Visit the animal; don’t select by breed or just because you think it’s cute.”

After careful consideration, if you feel you are ready to add a new furry member to your family, contact your local pet shelter or rescue group to begin the adoption process.

