Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem with Two Federal Charges

Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem, Jermaine Wright, will be arraigned Dec. 6 in Riverside for two federal charges of bribery and arson.

It is suspected that an FBI agent offered Wright ten thousand dollars in bribery by using his political position to help with a commercial marijuana transportation business. On June 15, the FBI agent appeared at Wright’s business, Fat Boyz Grill Restaurant, to offer him the bribe. Wright pocketed the money, supposedly for his “non-profit.”

Wright then came up with a plot to burn down his restaurant, in order to receive 300,000 dollars from his insurance. He expressed his plot to an FBI informant. An undercover agent, disguised as the electrician of the restaurant. In which, Jermaine Wright, observed every detail of how the fire will occur and the timing.

“From the time [the fire] starts to the time they get here, it’s probably about five minutes,” he stated to the affidavit.

After Wright’s plot was exposed, he then plotted for someone to assault him. He planned to be assaulted at his restaurant, where a rat was going to be placed next to him. This would make the scene angered as if someone was specifically targeting to assault Wright.

On Nov. 3, authorities showed up to the scene, in which Wright was laying on the ground in the parking lot. Wright was hit several times in his right eye.

He was transported to St. Joseph Health in Apple Valley. There agents spoke to Wright, who couldn’t look the agents in the eye, and took longer to answer questions.