A glimpse into the beauty of the Italian Culture

Italy is where a vino and carb diet is a must.

Touching down in Venice, Florence, and Rome showcased the vibrant colors of the Italian culture.

In Italy, everything is at walking distance which is a workout in it’s self.

The streets of Italy are filled with people from all parts of the world. Everyone is dressed to impress with gelato in hand, most of the time. Eating pasta and drinking wine seems to be on everyone’s agenda.

Venice is a place where the color jumps off the wall. When in Venice, a gondola ride is a must for a true tourist experience.

A ride on the gondola will cost about eighty euros and last about thirty minutes. One can easily get lost in the streets of Venice with its trail of bridges and rivieras.

Florence has beautiful churches and scenery that will leave you speechless. The church of Santa Croce is by far has the most detailed. San Niccolo in Florence has a breathtaking view on a hill looking down on the city. It compliments the setting sun against an orange and pink sky.

Going to authentic Italian restaurants is where one has to put broken Italian to work with help of the Spanish language. Through smiles and failed attempts to get a message across, one message remains clear: you do not leave food on your plate. Italian music plays out of the speakers and the owner and his wife dance to the songs while their kids work the bar.

Plastered on the wall of the restaurant reads the Italian phrase, “se er vino nu lo reggi luva magnetela a grappoli” meaning, “if the wine is shriveled, the lilac magnifier is clustered.”

A train ride away in Rome, one can only think of the scene in the Lizzie McGuire Movie and finding their love at the Trevi Fountain of wishes. That was not the case, but finding history and story behind every building was enough for this travel junkie. The Trevi Fountain is frequently flooded with people trying to take pictures with their smartphones.

The ancient city of Rome holds a great treasure: the Colosseum built in A.D 70. As one strolls around the Colosseum, they can see the amphitheater that still stands today with renovation done to preserve its history. Once home to sporting events, the Colosseum is now one of Rome’s most popular tourist destinations.

It is safe to say the Italian culture holds history and preservation of it as new changes occur. Through the streets of Venice, Florence, and Rome, tourists gain a better understanding of the beauty another culture and their customs can possess. The long standing churches with intricate attributes cannot be compared to anything else.

When in Italy, try it all and indulge in a culture that’s ancient and full of discovery. Tourism is very much alive in Italy, through the busy alleys one can hear several languages being spoken.