A delicious bite and good vibes on Route 66

By Elizabeth Taylor |Staff Writer|



People from various locations are embracing great food and even better people met along the classic stretch of road known as Route 66.

Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Cafe located in Victorville California, can be an awesome place to eat and make new friends before making the trip down the scenic road.

All the seats were full and the spirits were high as travelers, motorists and locals gobbled down the plethora of menu options at Emma Jean’s.

“I come here as often as I can, sometimes once a week,” said Dan, a local resident. “I make the trip from Apple Valley for my customized chili and for the friendships I have made with the people who work here.”

Empty dishes were constantly placed away, and counters were cleaned spotless to provide space for heavy volume of guests waiting to be served.

“It’s like working with family and we get to know the customers,” said Chloe Folger, lead waitress. “This place is very authentic; it’s not fake and we are not going to kiss your toes.”

Forks scraped plates clean and drinks are gulped down as the breakfast crowd eagerly entered. “We love it here and have only good things to say about it,” said Colleen and James Hoffarth, local residents.

“We discovered this place on our way to the Antique Station in Oro Grande and have been coming here ever since.”

A lot has come and gone since the development of the interstate system, but this restaurant continues on it’s thriving path with the Gentry’s behind the wheel.

“We have our six days a week regulars that order the same meal every day, and we also have folks on vacation that make it a point to stop in and have a meal,” said Shawna Gentry. “A customer even came from Sweden and got a tattoo of the sign.”

A style of its own and fresh food served just right has customers making this place an everyday occurrence out of their busy lives.

“ It’s old style; a place you don’t find anymore,” said Ciro Libanati, local resident and CSUSB Alumni. “ I’ve been coming here for over six years; I come here to eat, read the paper and relax.”

The sounds of the spatula hitting the grill and the smell of eggs and toast fill the air as food is being served out hot and ready.

“I was raised in the business, and I love the rush of it getting busy,” said Brian Gentry, owner and chef. “I enjoy hanging with my friends; they came with the place; a lot of them never left.”

Route 66 is home to many family owned businesses and is overflowing with an abundance of aesthetically pleasing features to view along this twisting and turning stretch of landscape.

Whether it’s a break from work or from shopping, come by Emma Jean’s for breakfast or lunch located at 17143 N. D ST. Victorville, California.