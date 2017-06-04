90s Party Prep

By Crystal Avila |Staff Writer|

Students scramble as June 15 approaches, while plans and preparation slowly draw to a close the pressure is on to execute the ultimate party to kick off the summer.

The groundwork for the event has been ongoing since early April as practicum students are faced with marketing, promoting, and ticket sales for 90s Rewind.

Co-leader of the marketing team, Jerome LeDuff, expressed his excitement about the event.

“I’m having a good time and I really feel that the theme will pull audiences from many backgrounds, I grew up in the 90s and am excited to see the headliner, Saved by the 90s, perform songs I grew up listening too.” said LeDuff.

The event will be held locally at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium, a venue that accommodates 1,400 guests.

Under the guidance of Jacob Poore and Coyote Advertising staff, the students are broken into five teams: promotions, venue and talent, VIP, sales, and marketing.

Due to the complexity of the event students are given the opportunity apply teaching from previous courses, internships, and jobs in a physical working environment to execute an entertaining event that will become valuable material to put on a resume.

Student, Kaitlyn Norris, part of the venue and talent team said, “This is a great learning experience for all of us, we have made so many connections by planning an entertainment event of this size.”

Some are already benefiting from the experience, Haley Brown, a member of promotions explains how approaching people to discuss the event has helped her.

“It helps decrease social anxiety, it’s improving my public speaking, and makes me more confident,” said Brown.

Though each student is dedicating themselves to assure that this show will successful some tasks are more labor intensive than others.

The promotions team is carrying a lot of the weight taking time out of their lives to go to campus events and local shows to build awareness within the community and pass out flyers.

Felipe Gutierrez states his thoughts about his experience in the promotions team.

“It’s fun to get to know the audience we are promoting too and it’s great to promote something I am actually a part of.” said Gutierrez.

This event could open the door for even bigger and better opportunities for future student to work hands on at CSUSB to further their chances of employment.

Some have mentioned that planning the event feels has come to feel like a part-time job some are just excited to attend and meet the talent.

“I think it will be fun to see and meet ODM, I listen to him every morning and I think he is going to be great,” said Erendy Torres.

90s Rewind, will feature a time travel photo booth, a 90s-themed costume contest, and special live performances from local talent.

