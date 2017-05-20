2017 NFL Draft recap

By Tyler Vanderelst |Staff Writer|

This year’s National Football League (NFL) draft was one for the books. Not only was it the first time it happened in Philadelphia, but it was one of the few times a defensive player has gone first overall. Multiple trades for teams occurred, too.

Many people have speculated since the end of the collegiate and NFL football seasons where players would land.

This year the Cleveland Browns had the first overall pick in an attempt to rebuild their franchise after a dismal record of 1-15 last season.

The Browns selected Myles Garrett from Texas A&M who many believed was the top player in the draft.

This pick will help their struggling defense by adding a defensive playmaker like Garrett. Some believed they were going to select a quarterback to build their team around but there were none worthy of the first overall pick.

The second overall pick, selected by the San Francisco 49ers, is where the draft got exciting by having the first trade. The Chicago Bears who held the third pick of the draft traded with the 49ers to get quarterback Mitch Trubisky from the University of North Carolina.

The Bears gave the 49ers their third overall pick, a third round pick, a fourth round pick and a 2018 third round pick to move up one spot and select who many believed to be the best quarterback in this draft class.

This did not make Bears fans happy because they already signed free agent quarterback Mike Glennon. Long time Bears fan Hank Eurich was not pleased with the move.

“I don’t know why we traded all of those picks for a quarterback when we already had a quarterback, there were better players available in my opinion,” said Eurich.

The 49ers then drafted Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, the player they wanted at the second pick, with the third pick.

The 49ers were then able to make another trade with the Seahawks to get their first round pick and draft Reuben Foster with the 31st pick. The Seahawks selected their second round pick and the third round pick they got from the Bears.

This was a great first round draft from the 49ers and it made a lot of fans happy like Dallas Mohler.

“I am happy we were able to make some good moves in the draft and really help out our defense so we can get back to winning games,” said Mohler.

Another pick that made a lot of fans happy was the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Louisiana State University running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick.

In last years draft the fourth overall pick Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys turned out to be a Pro Bowl running back and Fournette has the same potential.

This pick will help Jacksonville’s young offense get better and help their quarterback Blake Bortles improve by taking some of the pressure off him.

One pick that caught some off guard was Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis from Western Michigan with the fifth overall selection. There is no doubt Davis is a talented receiver but many people did not forsee him as a highly sought after draft pick.

Davis at 6’3 and 209 lbs. gives the Titans a true No. 1 receiver for quarterback Marcus Mariota to throw to and know his guy will come down with it.

Another trade in the first round was the Kansas City Chiefs trading up from the 27th pick to the 10th pick from the Buffalo Bills to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs gave the Bills their 27th pick, their third round pick and 2018 round pick of 2018.

This pick gives the Chiefs their quarterback of the future and allows him opportunities to learn from veteran quarterback Alex Smith. Chiefs’ fans like Josh Hazelton were about getting a talented quarterback for their future.

“It was a smart move because Mahomes will be able to excel under their head coach Andy Reid and will be able to help us win games,” said Hazelton.

One pick that created a lot of attention was the Houston Texans selecting Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson who was able to lead his school to a College Football National Championship title.

Watson is expected to take an already good team to the next level and hopefully win a championship in Houston. He has not been named a starter yet, but it should be announced sooner rather than later.

Next year’s draft will be held in Los Angeles.