02 (Winter 2017) Week 2: Gospel and chill

By Crystal Avila |Staff Writer|

Spiritual students in California State University, San Bernardino reach out to their peers for enlightenment and self-discovery. (Had dateline and headline to start, sounds like a factual story)

In an effort to educate their fellow students, both religious and faith based organizations are hosting interactive events and weekly meetings open to the public.

There are currently 147 active clubs and organizations on campus, while only eight of them are rooted in spirituality, each act as an outlets for students to find like-minded people and learn.

Shirley Begay, President of Native American and Indigenous Student Association, (NAISA) elaborates on the importance of having spiritual spaces.

“It is important to have (a spiritual space) some students are far away from home. I’m far away from my native community,” says Begay. “We could have students from up and down California who are Native American. I am a firm believer that culture is healing,” continued Begay.

NAISA is small but continues to grow whereas more established groups such as Vibe Ministries are able to support weekly or monthly events.

On Jan. 24, 2016 the SMSU Cross Cultural Center hosted Gospel and Chill, an open event held in the San Manuel Student Union, Event Center dedicated to the celebration of Christ.

Over 50 students joined in attending the worship of Christ from varying ages and backgrounds.

The event opened up with Cassie Butcher, the event coordinator, who greeted the room with a warm welcome and then kicked off the event with a prayer.

The environment was warm and uplifting every person in the room was friendly and filled with hope and happiness to be in attendance while a live band played and a small gospel choir sang.

Following the music, Butcher encouraged the audience to become acquainted to one another.

“Say hi to someone you don’t know. Give a handshake, a hug, look to your neighbor say, hey neighbor,” said Butcher.

The event was filled with prayer and passionate praise, music continued to play while Butcher and her co-host read scripture and introduced three spoken word poets.

Most of the poems performed were based in self-reflection and questioned the artist’s identity based in faith.

“Yeah, you love God, but are you a reflection of him? Are you an image of him?” said Cecil Williams, a spoken word artist.

Identity acts as a foundation on which to build, and as students, this is affected by everything that is learned. Due to this, many spiritual students have an identity intertwined with faith.

Similar themes echoed throughout the event. Towards the end of the night members of the group became emotionally impacted by the experience and some began to cry.

Attendants began to pair up to pray and worship while others stood and enjoyed the experience.

Other organizations tabled at Gospel and Chill in support of the event, Erik Martinez, President of Cru, a section of the nationwide Christian organization, describes his faith and spirituality as being the best example to others to as he can be.

“If I am trying to be a good Christian I am trying to be like Jesus and love everyone,” said, Martinez, 21.

With the existence of organizations similar to Cru, NAISA, and Vibe Ministries students are allowed to explore their beliefs and entice their curiosities.

To find out more information, visit the Office of Student Engagement, located in the San Manuel Student Union, room 203.