Colorful Entertainment

By Blair Hernandez |Staff Writer|

On Saturday, May 13, Riverside county fairgrounds hosted Blacklight run in the city of Indio, California.

“At the Blacklight Run, we aren’t focused on how fast or how far you can run. We don’t care if you’ve never run a day in your life! We welcome all participants looking for a glowing good time. These 3 miles will be the best miles you’ve ever spent with your friends and family,” stated Blacklight runner promise.

The pre-party invited interesting characters to join palm desert locals for this special occasion, with a unique character, rainbow dash, from the hit children series.

“I love getting dressed up for color runs, it gives me a chance to be creative and show the world the awesomeness of rainbow dash. Bringing smiles to kids face is my goal and kids love me,” said Paige Morgan, student.

“The DJ was legit and the energy from the crowd was amazing,” said Hailey Kennedy.

Newlyweds and high school sweethearts Hailey and Jonathon Kennedy attended the event.

“We are very much involved in the fitness world. Jonathon and I are friends with the coordinator of the event. We came out to show our support and gain a cardio session,” said Kennedy.

Local palm desert resident and first timer Jesus Flores raved about the event.

“I had a blast. This is my first 5k run I have ever done. I liked the after-party; the glow sticks and powder paint I threw on my girlfriend. She is the one who brought me to this event. If you want to take your girlfriend on a date, take her to a black light 5k event,” said Flores.

All proceeds from the backlight run went toward the Christopher clubhouse charity, which reflects the safety of children of all ages.

This program prepares young children and woman to defend them from abduction, and the scarcity of a parent losing a child has greatly impacted the palm desert community.

A mother’s tribulation struck on Aug. 7, 1995.

“Christopher clubhouse was started as a result of the abduction and burial murder of my son. At the age of 10, Christopher was playing with his friends at a nearby park from our house. While he was there he was approached by a man and got into his car. I never tough my kids what to do if someone approached or grab them,” according to christopherclubhouse.org.

“It’s nice to know I’m contributing to a good cause,” said Sofia Jinkins. “As a mother of 3 children I have tough my children to defend themselves and to shout and call the police. It’s unfortunate of the situation but has enlightened parents to educate my children that we don’t live in a safe world anymore,” said Jinkins.