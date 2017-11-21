It all began with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who sat down during the National Anthem to protest oppression during the 2016 NFL season.

Then it transitioned to kneeling during the National Anthem, to make a statement towards people of color being oppressed, as well as honoring and respecting those who served in the armed forces.

Many other NFL players have followed Kaepernick to bring more awareness on this issue in America.

President Trump doesn’t agree with the protests, stating, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now, out, he’s fired!’ You know, some owner is going to do that.”

Many NFL fans began to burn their jerseys and tickets. People all across the country were against the protest while others agreed and respected the protests.

Many see it as a form of rebellion against America and those who fought for it. Others view it as a peaceful protest, not against the flag or America, but to bring awareness of oppression occurring to people of color.

This issue has affected the NFL ratings and the sponsors. The NFL protests have affected Papa John’s sales, according to the CEO of the company.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football also had a decline in viewers, yet its ratings are so spectacular that it does not harm them. They are still the most viewed show on Sunday nights.