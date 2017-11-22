00 W7 Sexual Harassment

It’s on us coyotes. It’s on us to be aware of sexual violence, its effects, and what every student can do in their lives to minimize the continuation of rape culture.

The sad truth is that sexual misconduct has become quite the hot topic in recent news. Every day we see more and more celebrities being accused of using their power to sexually harass others or conduct some sort of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Those being accused include men, women, athletes, actors, politicians and many others in the spotlight.

Whether all of these accusations are true is another story; however the increase in the amount of people coming forward to reveal these ghastly details has brought the issue of sexual harassment into the spotlight for everyone to discuss.

Victims of sexual harassment have often times been too afraid to reveal their stories about being taken advantage of, or fear they won’t be believed by others when they do come forward.

In order to ensure that all students on campus are aware of the types of sexual harassment, warning signs, and possible situations to look out for; CSUSB requires all students to take a mandatory training on consent and the harm in sexual violence.

CSUSB has already taken initiative in tackling this issue by having students complete a required training in order to ensure all students are aware of the aforementioned facets of sexual violence. In order to avoid a registration hold for Spring 2018 on your account, training must be completed by January 24th, 2018. It can be completed through the ‘Not Anymore’ widget online on myCoyote, or at a preapproved on campus event which can be found through the Title IX office website.

Our campus also provides various resources, spaces, and information over this topic in the TitleIX office and Women’s Resource Center, both of which are located in the San Manuel Student Union.

“Hopefully students are taking away something of importance from the training,” said Assistant Director and Deputy Title IX Coordinator Krysten Newbury. “There is also other opportunities online as well as in person events and just asking questions.”

Though students are required to take the training in order to register for classes, many are concerned that the training is not being taken seriously enough and that many students just skip through it in order to simply be done with the training.

Sandra Estrada, a student at CSUSB and employee in the Women’s Resource Center believes that the topic could be approached differently in order to decrease sexual violence.

“I feel like a lot of the prevention methods are put on the survivors and as opposed to the perpetrators,” said Estrada. “I feel like a lot of it is teaching people how not to be raped instead of teaching them not to rape.”

Moving forward, CSUSB should expect to see changes on