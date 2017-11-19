00 Vox Pop: Sexual Harassment Training & On-Campus Perspective

Isaac Sura, 25: “I would definitely recommend adding more lights on campus”

*no photo* Nala McAdoo, 21: “I know a lot of people who mute the training and breeze through it… I

feel like a lot of people don’t take it seriously and they should”

Steven Barrientos, 20: “[I learned] How widespread [sexual harassment] is I guess or how common it

actually is you don’t really think about that, you don’t get taught that in school.”

John Cuevas, 3rd year: “Nobody says anything about how effective [end sexual violence training] is.”

Jun Bandola: “just to raise awareness, putting it out there… interviewing more people, tell more people

about it.”

Jesse Diaz: “it does get kind of dark over there where the construction site is at… “

Dsanye Nugent, freshman: “I don’t know if people are actually paying attention to it because of how

long it is, but people who actually care, like I pay attention to it.”

Jasmine Lopez, 3rd year: “more on campus training… maybe incorporate it in SOAR” “I don’t feel safe

when I have night classes… because of the area that we’re in”

Janet Ho, 3rd year: “I personally feel like its overlooked” “Show how [sexual violence] really effects

people… if it was reenacted in a way so [students] can see it, it’d be more impactful”

Sandra Estrada 3rd year: “[Sexual Violence] training makes it prevalent, it makes it so that you need to

think about it.”

Ash Fowler: “[End Sexual Violence Training] got the point across [its effective] but only if you pay

attention to it, there’s no quiz at the end or anything”

Xavier Tulac, 1st year: ”I’ve known about sexual harassment, I feel like I’m sensitive to the topic already.

I know people who’ve experienced it too… I try to change my words often.”